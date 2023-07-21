South Carolina’s Shane Beamer offers high praise of Alabama QB Tyler Buchner

The 2023 SEC media days have come and gone and that means fall camp will begin in just a couple of weeks for most college football programs.

When Nick Saban and the Alabama football team begin camp, one question will rise above the rest, who will be the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback? The competition will between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner will most likely keep Tide fans and college football analysts guessing right up until kickoff against Middle Tennesee State on Sept. 2.

On Thursday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was asked about Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner since Buchner was the guy who helped the Fighting Irish defeat the Beamer’s Gamecocks in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl 45-38.

Of Buchner Coach Beamer had the following to say:

“Really talented, athletic, gamer. I remember seeing him right after the game – I finished my press conference and he was out in the hallway, getting ready to go in for their press conference. I just told him, ‘Heck of a performance, great respect for you.’ He made some really good throws in that game, as well, and just a guy that you could tell his teammates had great respect for him and rallied around him and certainly a guy they had a lot of confidence in at Notre Dame.”

Buchner put up what I would call an interesting performance against the Gamecocks where he scored five total touchdowns and accounted for 334 total yards but also had three turnovers in the contest.

It’s hard to tell if that was just “coach speak” from Coach Beamer but I do think it’s important to note that Beamer is better known for telling it like it is than being cliche.

We’ll know soon enough just how much of a “gamer” Buchner is as we are now just about six weeks away from kickoff.

