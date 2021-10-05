South Carolina releases depth chart ahead of playing Tennessee
Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.
The Vols enter Week 6 following a 62-24 victory at Missouri. South Carolina defeated Troy, 23-14, last week.
Ahead of Saturday’s contest, South Carolina released its depth chart. The Gamecocks’ Week 6 depth chart is listed below.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt