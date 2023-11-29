South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler headed to NFL draft

Spencer Rattler once was the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 draft. Two years later, he's leaving a different college for the NFL draft as less than the top prospect.

Rattler, a fifth-year senior, spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina. He had one year of eligibility remaining.

“This has been a dream and goal of mine since I was a little kid and cannot wait for the chance to turn my dream into reality,” Rattler wrote on social media.

The Gamecocks went 8-5 last season before finishing 5-7 this year.

In his career, Rattler passed for 10,807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

His draft projection is all over the place, anywhere from a late second day to early third day selection.