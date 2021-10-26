South Carolina QB Zeb Noland to have surgery for torn meniscus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s graduate assistant coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The team said in a statement Noland would have the procedure and be available for the Gamecocks’ next contest against Florida on Nov. 6. South Carolina (4-4, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) is off this week.

Noland turned in his whistle for a spot on the roster in August when starting quarterback Luke Doty sustained a foot injury. Noland started the first three games before Doty took in the middle of South Carolina’s 40-13 loss at Georgia.

Doty started the next four games until he re-injured his foot and Noland entered on the final drive to lead a game-winning TD drive in a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt.

Doty had season-ending surgery on his foot last week. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has said Noland will be the starting quarterback going forward.

Noland has completed 39 of 67 passes for 512 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

