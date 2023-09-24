Will South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler torch Tennessee football defense again?

For better or worse, Tennessee football fans are looking forward to a much-anticipated game against South Carolina.

The No. 19 Vols beat UTSA 45-14 on Saturday with an explosive start but some concerning lulls.

Meanwhile, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was phenomenal in a win over Mississippi State, completing 18 of 20 passes with three touchdowns.

It reminded UT fans of Rattler’s record-breaking performance in South Carolina’s 63-38 upset of the then-No. 5 Vols last season. And UT (3-1, 0-1 SEC) plays South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

So many questions in the Week 5 Vols mailbag were asked about the UTSA game through the lens of how it impacts the South Carolina matchup.

Let’s dive into those questions submitted by UT fans via our Vols text group.

Should we expect Spencer Rattler to torch UT’s defense?

You shouldn’t necessarily expect it. Rattler has different personnel around him this season, and UT will have a different approach this time around.

But you also shouldn’t be surprised if it happens.

After all, Rattler hasn’t cooled off since that monstrous performance against UT in November, when he was 30-of-37 passing for 438 yards and six touchdowns.

And UT has almost the same secondary to face him. As many as four of the five defensive backs who started against South Carolina last season will be in the lineup for this game.

Plus, UT is dealing with a similar deficiency at linebacker. Last season, Jeremy Banks was out against the Gamecocks for what appeared to be disciplinary action. Starting linebacker Keenan Pili is out with an injury this time, so UT is thin and inexperienced there.

Why should we expect the Vols to beat South Carolina?

Simply put, the 101,915 fans who will create a deafening atmosphere in Neyland Stadium.

On paper, this isn’t a great matchup for the Vols. But add the home-field advantage to the equation, and it gets better.

If the Vols start strong like they did against UTSA, the noise and momentum could help them hold a lead late into the game. But the fans can only do so much.

UT must play four good quarters to beat the Gamecocks.

How do coaches expect Nico Iamaleava to develop without more playing time?

It’s common for the first-team offense to start the second half in a blowout. Coaches want to see how players come out of the locker room and implement halftime adjustments.

So it wasn’t surprising that quarterback Joe Milton started the second half with a 31-0 lead. If the Vols had scored quickly for a 38-0 lead, freshman Nico Iamaleava would’ve played sooner.

Instead, UTSA scored two quick TDs to cut the lead to 31-14. Holding a 17-point lead with more than 20 minutes of game clock remaining isn’t the best situation to play backups.

Why did Nico Iamaleava not play earlier?

This goes to a misconception that some fans have. They assume that Milton and Iamaleava are close enough in a quarterback competition that they could be interchangeable.

That’s not how the coaches see it.

They like Iamaleava’s potential and talent. But they believe the gap between Milton and Iamaleava is big enough that a drop-off in production is very likely when Iamaleava goes into the game.

So they’re not going to put Iamaleava into a game that still seems competitive.

A lack of playing time could hurt Iamaleava in the long run. But the Vols' top priority is fixing the immediate problems on offense.

Why did Dylan Sampson not play against Florida but thrived against UTSA?

The loss against Florida had quirky circumstances that didn’t help running back Dylan Sampson get into the game.

UT had short possessions, which limited the rotation. It trailed early, which increased the usage of starter Jaylen Wright.

UT rarely reached the red zone, where Sampson mostly had been utilized. And it passed more than it wanted. Wright and Jabari Small are better pass protectors than Sampson.

That may be overthinking it, but those were reasonable factors in that game. Rest assured, Sampson won’t get lost in the shuffle again, especially after rushing for 139 yards and two TDs against UTSA. But he still only played 19 offensive snaps.

Wright left the game with an injury, so Sampson could get increased playing time against South Carolina.

What UT injuries could impact the South Carolina game?

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel didn’t provide updates after Saturday's game. But Wright appeared woozy, so his availability could be in question until UT indicates otherwise.

Wide receivers Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton suffered injuries, but they appeared to be minor.

Center Cooper Mays missed a fourth straight game since undergoing a procedure in August. He was in uniform and went through warm-up but did not play. His status remains uncertain.

Cornerback Doneiko Slaughter also warmed up but did not play. His availability to play against South Carolina should be more likely, and the secondary needs him.

Can the Vols win any of these next four SEC games? I have my doubts.

It’s reasonable to carry doubts heading into four straight SEC games against South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama and Kentucky.

UT hasn’t found its footing yet. So each game will tell us how winnable the next one is.

The good news for UT is that the first two games are at home, and Heupel’s teams have played well against Kentucky. A 0-4 record or a 4-0 record in that stretch would surprise me, but anything in between seems plausible.

Why don’t the Vols tackle to the ground in practice?

There’s sort of a generational divide on tackling in practice. The old school method is that you scrimmage in practice with full tackling.

The new school method is that good tackling depends on proper form, body control, vision and footwork. And all those elements can be honed with “thud” tackling without taking a ball-carrier to the ground. Also, injuries are reduced with “thud” tackling.

Good tackling teams have used either method, so one size doesn't fit all.

But keep in mind that most of UT’s poor tackling against Florida was because of over-pursuit, bad angles and poor effort. All those problems can be addressed in practice without taking ball-carriers to the ground.

Why do the Vols have so many lulls – bad coaching or execution?

Everything about UT’s offense is inconsistent and incomplete. That includes every position on the field and the play-calling.

Players’ execution is hot and cold. And coaches are uncertain about what can work for long stretches. That produces ebbs and flows in performance.

One major concern is that UT isn’t countering opponents’ adjustments. The script of plays to open the game goes well. But once the opponent modifies its approach, UT players are slow to change course and coaches are slow to alter the game plan.

It points to a lack of confidence and identity. That could improve as the season goes along. But for now, there seems to be too much trial-and-error to the Vols, especially on offense.

Does Josh Heupel regret not getting a quarterback in the portal?

It’s not like Heupel turned down good quarterbacks.

The best ones went to schools where they could start immediately or have a good shot of starting in the near future.

The combination of Milton, the Orange Bowl MVP, and Iamaleava, a five-star freshman, took UT out of the market for those quarterbacks.

Maybe the Vols could’ve added a potential third-team quarterback. But he would only come into play if Milton and Iamaleava both suffered injuries, which is a realistic risk.

The bigger question is whether UT can add a quality transfer quarterback for next season. Iamaleava will be the frontrunner to start in 2024, and four-star prospect Jake Merklinger will arrive in January.

That would be a lot of youth without an experienced option.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

