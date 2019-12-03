South Carolina QB Hilinski to have left knee surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

A release from the school Tuesday stated that a surgery date for the 6-foot-3 freshman starter has not yet been scheduled, but he is expected to be fully healthy when the Gamecocks start offseason workouts next month.

Hilinski started the final 11 games when senior starter Jake Bentley injured his foot in the opener and was lost for the year. Bentley announced Monday he was leaving South Carolina to play a final college season elsewhere.

Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He was first among Southeastern Conference freshmen with 214 passing yards a game. Hilinski also set a school record by throwing 180 passes without an interception.

Hilinski's father, Mark said his son was opting for the procedure to return ''to full go as quickly as possible.''

