South Carolina prospect Cam Smith loves idea of playing for Patriots

With the NFL Combine beginning at the end of the month, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith sees the New England Patriots as a good fit.

Smith is coming off a season that saw him record 27 tackles and an interception for the Gamecocks. His best year came in 2021, when he tallied 41 tackles and three interceptions.

Smith would be an intriguing fit for New England, given the team’s ability to harness and identify talent at the corner position. Jonathan Jones, J. C. Jackson, and Stephon Gilmore are just three examples of what the Patriots have done recently at corner. Interestingly enough, Gilmore was also from South Carolina.

Smith seems ready to handle whatever comes his way. He told the Bleav Network on Wednesday that the Patriots would be at the top of his list.

“I see a lot of the man-to-man teams, like the Patriots and stuff like that,” said Smith. “I seen how they did with J.C. Jackson. How they just let him play man-to-man and just be on his island and stuff like that. So, teams like that, really, I would like that.”

“But I mean, I’m not shying away from no zone teams—no teams that run a lot of cover three and stuff like that. I’m not shying away from any of that because I can play that regardless. But I feel like me, with my stature and stuff like that, I feel like I should be in somebody’s face.”

Smith could be an interesting depth option for the organization, as they look to beef up their secondary.

New England has a group of corners set to hit the open market, headlined by Jonathan Jones. Smith could usher in a new era at the position, as the Patriots look to continue building out the roster defensively.

