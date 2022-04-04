South Carolina overwhelms UConn to win second national championship

Destanni Henderson's career-best scoring night paced the Gameocks to a national championship on Sunday. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

UConn made a great run to get to Sunday's national championship game. When it arrived, it ran into a buzzsaw.

South Carolina overwhelmed UConn on defense and the glass en route to a 64-49 win to win the national championship. The victory spoiled the Minneapolis homecoming of UConn star Paige Bueckers while handing head coach Geno Auriemma his first championship game loss after winning 11 straight with the Huskies.

Head coach Dawn Staley, meanwhile, collects hers and South Carolina's second championship in two trips to the title game since 2017. Senior guard Destanni Henderson saved her best game for last while pacing the Gameocks with a career-high 26 points to lead the South Carolina offense.

Dominant early run sets tone for South Carolina

South Carolina set the tone early, opening the game on a 13-2 run. When the first quarter ended, the Gamecocks led 22-8 while holding a 12-3 rebounding advantage. UConn’s three leading scorers Christyn Williams, Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were held scoreless in the stanza.

South Carolina extended its lead to 30-12 early in the second quarter, ensuring that UConn would have to make a historic rally to win its 12th championship. The largest deficit overcome in a national title game was 15 points by Notre Dame in 2018. UConn fought back with a 9-0 run in the second quarter and a 10-0 run in the third to stop the game from becoming a complete runaway. But the historic rally never materialized.

South Carolina didn't let UConn within six points of the lead as it routinely found answers to extend its advantage back to double digits whenever the Huskies threatened. Bueckers rallied from her slow start to score nine points by halftime and finish the game with 14. But Williams and Fudd, who combined to average 27.1 points per game en route to the title game, both remained scoreless through three quarters. Fudd finished with three points on a 1-of-3 shooting night while Williams scored two while shooting 1 of 7 from the field.

The Gamecocks dominated despite shooting just 22 of 60 (36.7%) from the field and hitting 3 of 16 (18.8%) 3-point attempts. Field goal percentage doesn't matter much when you rebound more than half your misses, which is exactly what the Gamecocks did.

South Carolina was the third-best offensive rebounding team in the nation this season with 17.1 per game. By halftime on Sunday it had collected 16. When the game was over, it held a 21-6 edge on the offensive glass and a 49-24 advantage in total rebounds. UConn didn't stand a chance against a bigger, stronger front line anchored by National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Boston didn't have her best offensive night in an 11-point effort against the Huskies. But her game-high 16 rebounds including five on the offensive glass fell just eight of UConn's team total and ensured that her presence was a significant one on Sunday's game.

Aliyah Boston has happy tears after becoming a national champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fvAJckBB2g — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2022

"Honestly, I've been thinking about this since last season," Boston told ESPN's Holly Rowe after the final buzzer sounded. "Because everyone had a picture of me crying at the end of the Final Four. And they put it everywhere as if that was some type of — but today we're national champions.

"And happy tears, Holly. Happy tears. So if you guys want a smile, here you go. And we're national champions."

Boston earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after averaging 17 points and 17 rebounds in wins over Louisville and UConn.