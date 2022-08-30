South Carolina’s No. 1 player commits to Georgia football

2023 four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has committed to Georgia football,

Freeling is rated as the No. 80 recruit overall, the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina and the No. 13 tackle in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

The moment he made it official ‼️ 4⭐️ OT Monroe Freeling commits to Georgia. The Bulldogs rise to No. 3 in the 247Sports rankings 🏈 pic.twitter.com/SYwgraIyGN — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 30, 2022

Monroe (6-foot-7, 283 pounds) out of Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, S.C., chose among Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and Miami.

Freeling’s commitment gives the Dawgs the No. 3 ranked class in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire