How South Carolina’s newcomers performed in the 2021 spring game

South Carolina football wrapped up its spring practice season Sunday with the annual Garnet and Black game. It was the first time Gamecock fans have gotten to see new head coach Shane Beamer in action along the sidelines — and it was also the debut performance in front of fans for several USC newcomers.

South Carolina welcomed a relatively small number of early enrollee freshmen this spring, but they did have a number of transfers come in. Here’s how they all did.

TRANSFERS

Jason Brown, redshirt senior quarterback

One of the most impressive newcomers of the day, Brown started Sunday as the fourth quarterback in South Carolina’s rotation, behind walk-on Connor Jordan. But when he did get on the field, the transfer from FCS Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) made the most of his opportunities. In his one drive in the first half, he completed 3 of 5 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, and in the second half, he converted a red zone competition. His throws were dynamic and explosive, and one of his incompletions was the result of a dropped pass.

E.J. Jenkins, redshirt senior wide receiver

As Brown impressed, so to do his old high school and FCS teammate, Jenkins. Like Brown, he was not among the starting group Sunday, but he did have the only receiving touchdown of the first half, unfurling his massive 6-foot-7 frame to snag a jump ball from Brown.

In the second half red zone drill, Brown went right back to Jenkins, who this time caught the pass going across the middle and took it all the way for an 18-yard score. And in a goal line drill with sophomore QB Luke Doty, he went up for a fade and drew a pass interference call.

Debo Williams, redshirt freshman linebacker

The transfer from Delaware has earned rave reviews for his work ethic and enthusiasm this spring, and both were apparent Sunday when he unleashed a couple hard hits in the first half. He finished with four stops and a pass breakup in that half, one of the better statistical outputs for anyone on the team, and in a third down situation in the second half, he did an excellent job sniffing out a screen and blowing up the play for a loss.

David Spaulding, redshirt sophomore cornerback

The Georgia Southern transfer started the game with the first team and tallied one tackle in the first half. With the Gamecocks in desperate need of depth in the secondary, he’ll likely continue to get starting reps moving forward.

Keem Green, redshirt senior defensive lineman

A South Carolina native and Nebraska transfer, Green totaled one tackle Sunday in the first half and got some reps with the first team, though he didn’t start there.

Jordan Strachan, redshirt senior edge

Injured, did not play

Ahmarean Brown, redshirt sophomore wide receiver

Injured, did not play

FRESHMEN

Colten Gauthier, quarterback

Gauthier, top rated high school recruit in the 2021 class, took the majority of the second-team reps Sunday behind presumptive starter Luke Doty. In the first half, he finished 1 of 3 for 3 yards and took a nine-yard sack. In the second half, during the situational work, he was unable to convert on three third down opportunities, but he did find tight end Keveon Mullins for a touchdown during goal line work.

Nathan Harris-Waynick, running back

With three of the team’s four scholarship running backs out due to injury, Harris-Waynick, a walk-on back from Sumter, South Carolina, got a decent number of reps Sunday. He finished the first half with 33 yards on eight attempts with the second-team offense.

Jordan Davis, offensive line

A three-star prospect out of Fairburn, Georgia, Davis got some snaps on the line with the second team.

Nick Barrett, defensive line

No stats

Sam Reynolds, wide receiver

Did not play

JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFER

Marcellas Dial, redshirt sophomore cornerback

Dial, a South Carolina native and Georgia Military College product, came out with the second team Sunday but quickly made his presence known, laying down perhaps the hardest hit of the day on third down to force a punt from the second-team offense. That wound up being his only tackle of the first half. Into the second, he teamed up with fellow newcomer Debo Williams to sniff out and stop a screen in third down work.