South Carolina men's basketball beats Missouri, improves to 12-1 at home behind B.J. Mack

South Carolina men's basketball overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Missouri 72-64 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday.

The Tigers' offensive struggles resurfaced against the SEC's No. 1 defense as Missouri (8-12, 0-7 SEC) made a season low two 3-pointers while the Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2) knocked down 10.

South Carolina improved to 12-1 at home this season and has won three straight games.

Once again, Missouri had no answer for B.J Mack

B.J Mack once again took it to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound forward exhibited his versatility on the offensive end for the Gamecocks. He went 2-of-4 from behind the arc, but did most of his damage inside the paint while drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. When both teams went into the locker room after the first half, Mack had 15 points.

Mack finished with 21 points and knocked down seven free throws.

Mack was key in the Gamecocks' victory at Mizzou Arena on Jan. 13. The transfer from Wofford scored 21 against the Tigers in a 71-69 overtime victory.

The start of the second half showed what Missouri can be

South Carolina's Ta'lon Cooper knocked down a jumper with three seconds to go in the half, which electrified the crowd and put the Gamecocks up 10 at halftime.

But Missouri came out with fire and poise to open the second half. A dunk by Jordan Butler started a run that gave the Tigers momentum. After a 4-0 run by Sean East, Nick Honor splashed a 3-pointer pulling the Tigers within a point.

Following a missed jumper by Collin Murray-Boyles, an East rebound led to a transition score by Tamar Bates. In three minutes, the Tigers' 11-0 run gave them their first lead since the 18-minute mark in the first half.

The Bates and East show

East with his specialty of soft touches and floaters led the way for Missouri. He finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. He also added a team-high seven assists.

Bates was electric with his ability to drive and finish at the rim. He tallied 16 points making it nine straight games where he's reached double-figures. Coming into the contest, Bates was the only player in Division I to shoot 50% from the field, 40% from behind the arc and 90% from the free-throw line.

But the problem that no one else stepped up to contribute on the offensive end, which has been a consistent issue all season. Noah Carter and Nick Honor combined for just 15 points.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: South Carolina men's basketball sweeps Missouri behind B.J. Mack