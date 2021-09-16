What South Carolina media is saying about Georgia

No. 2 Georgia meets South Carolina in Athens on Saturday night in the SEC opener. UGA is coming off a 56-7 thrashing of UAB and the Gamecocks come to town after a 20-17 win over East Carolina.

Here’s what South Carolina’s media is saying about Georgia.

How South Carolina's preparing for UGA's run game, offensive line

By Collyn Taylor, Gamecock Central

"Shane Beamer coached against Georgia multiple times during his career and spent two years of his career in Athens, so he’s very well-versed in the run-the-ball-down-the-throat style the Bulldogs employ most weeks. Georgia has long maintained the identity of a run-first team, and it’s no different through two games this year with yet another stable of future NFL running backs and a thick offensive line. It will be the toughest test yet—and maybe all season—for the Gamecocks’ stacked defensive line, who will try and prepare as best as they can for what Georgia’s run game offers."

South Carolina football: 3 bold predictions for Georgia game

By Jacob Elsey, Garnet and Cocky

"The South Carolina football team is prepping for its toughest test to date, a matchup with SEC East foe Georgia. The Gamecocks escaped with a last-second victory on the road last weekend, but it will take a monumental effort to take down the Bulldogs for a second straight time in Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks will need to play perfect to have a chance to take down Georgia, who sits at No. 2 in the latest polls. They’re currently listed as 31-point underdogs."

Connections galore as Beamer, Gamecocks head to Athens

By Michael Sauls, Gamecock Central

"Last time South Carolina played on the road in Athens, they walked out with a double overtime victory over the then No. 3 Bulldogs. Shane Beamer will try to be the first Gamecock head coach to beat Georgia since Sparky Woods went to Athens and led the Gamecocks to a 24-20 win in 1989 with connections galore at Sanford Stadium. Georgia was Shane Beamer's sixth stop of his coaching career, spending time in Athens as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator during Kirby Smart's inaugural season as the Bulldogs head coach."

