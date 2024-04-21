South Carolina MBB gets commitment from 7-foot Missouri transfer

Lamont Paris is bringing in reinforcements.

The South Carolina men’s basketball coach landed his first transfer commitment of the offseason on Sunday as Missouri transfer forward Jordan Butler announced on Instagram that he’s going to be suiting up in the garnet and black next season.

Butler, a Greenville native who went to school at Christ Church Episcopal — returns back to his home state and fills an immediate need for the Gamecocks. After losing big men BJ Mack (Graduated) and Josh Gray (transfer portal), Butler is a much-needed addition to the front =court.

The 7-foot, 230-pounder was a former four-star prospect who chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama and others. but last year at Missouri, the big man played just over 11 minutes a game, averaging 2 points and 2 rebounds for a squad that didn’t win an SEC game.

Butler’s announcement will continue on a family tradition — his mother, Casie, played basketball at South Carolina