South Carolina loses commitment from pair of offensive linemen

South Carolina lost two major commitments on Tuesday.

Maryland offensive tackle Oluwatosin “Tree” Babalade and junior college lineman Isaiah Jatta announced their decommittments from USC via Twitter within minutes of each other on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have decided to decommit from South Carolina I just need more time to think about things,” Babalade wrote.

Added Jatta in his own post: “First and foremost, I would like to thank the University of South Carolina for giving me an opportunity to chase my football and educational dreams. I would like to thank Coach (Lonnie) Teasley for always believing me in the recruiting process.”

Babalade is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 254 player in the 2023 Class, per the 247Sports Composite. He had been committed to South Carolina since Aug. 5.

The DeMatha High School standout previously chose USC over offers from Ohio State, North Carolina, Rutgers and Maryland.

Jatta’s decommitment comes as less of a surprise. The Snow College standout has had recent interest from Auburn. Jatta visited The Plains over the weekend, per On3.com.

The California native had been committed to South Carolina since June 24.

South Carolina now has 18 commitments in the 2023 class. The early signing period for football opens on Dec. 21.

South Carolina football 2023 commits

RB Dontavius Braswell, Washington County (Ga.) OL Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy (Ga.) OL Jatavius Shivers, Villa Rica (Ga.) OL Markee Anderson, Dorman WR Kelton Henderson, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) WR CJ Adams, Pebblebrook (Ga.) TE Connor Cox, The Bolles School (Fla.) TE Kamron Sandlin, Anniston (Ala.) S Judge Collier, Legion Collegiate, Rock Hill DL Zavion Hardy, Macon (Ga.) DL Xzavier McLeod, Camden DE Monteque Rhames, Manning (transferred from Sumter) DE Desmond Umeozulu (Md.) LB Grayson Howard, Andrew Jackson (Fla.) S Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County (Ga.)



S Zahbari Sandy, St John’s, Washington (DC) S Cam Upshaw, Taylor County (Fla.) ATH Vicari Swain, Central (Ga.)