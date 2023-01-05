South Carolina’s Jordan Burch, a former 5-star recruit, in transfer portal

South Carolina is slated to lose one of its most dynamic playmakers.

Defensive end Jordan Burch has entered the transfer portal, per a report Thursday from The Athletic’s Max Olson.

Burch, a former five-star recruit in the 2020 class, was the second-highest-rated recruit in school history, per the 247 Sports Composite, behind only Jadeveon Clowney. The former Hammond School was slotted as the No. 8 player and No. 2 defensive tackle in his class.

During his time at South Carolina, Burch hasn’t quite lived up to his recruiting hype, but he has flashed in spurts. His 2022 junior campaign was his most effective as a pass rusher, recording 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks — all of which were career highs.

He’s the 13th scholarship Gamecock to enter the transfer portal since the regular season ended and the fourth since the Gator Bowl.

With Burch now expected to leave Columbia, South Carolina heads into the offseason incredibly thin at defensive end. Gilber Edmond, who took over for the injured Jordan Strachan, has since entered the portal, while reserve rusher Hot Rod Fitten did so on Sunday.

That leaves the Gamecocks with a talented, albeit inexperienced group. Freshman Bryan Thomas received a surprise start in the Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame following Edmond’s departure. Former N.C. State transfer Terrell Dawkins is also expected to be healthy after he missed the bulk of the season due to injury.

The Gamecocks went heavy on their defensive line over the previous two recruiting cycles. Thomas was the lone edge rusher in the 2022 class (Along with four other interior defensive linemen), but South Carolina signed four-star pass rushers Desmond Umeozulu and Monteque Rhames in this cycle.

It’s not resolved of yet, but USC is reportedly hoping it can get Jordan Strachan back for a seventh year of eligibility after he went down for the season in Week 2 at Arkansas. Strachan returned to South Carolina this fall after previously flirting with the NFL after the 2021 season.

Gamecocks in the transfer portal

Each player’s landing spot is listed in parentheses

DE Jordan Burch — Jan. 5

RB Rashad Amos — Jan. 1

LB Hot Rod Fitten — Dec. 31

LS Matthew Bailey — Dec. 31

Edge Gilber Edmond — Dec. 15

WR Corey Rucker — Dec. 14

RB MarShawn Lloyd — Dec. 12

DB Tyrese Ross — Dec. 6

TE Jaheim Bell — Dec. 5 (Florida State)

TE Austin Stogner — Dec. 5 (Oklahoma)

LB Darryle Ware — Dec. 5

DB Joey Hunter — Dec. 5

OL Jordan Davis — Nov. 30

DB R.J. Roderick — Oct. 17