South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin says he has recovered from a case of COVID-19.

Martin said he tested positive last month. He detailed his experience with the virus for the first time Tuesday.

“I was shocked; I didn’t have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home. I’m thankful to say that I did not have to be hospitalized,” Martin said in a statement released on Tuesday. “My immediate concern was for my family, who I have been with every single day since mid-March, and if I had infected them; would they develop symptoms, would they have to be hospitalized; the anxiety, guilt and general angst I experienced after testing positive was overwhelming.

“… I’m so thankful and appreciative for the well-being of my family and my personal health at this time, and I’ve thought and reflected on the many families who have not been as fortunate.”

Martin said he was prepping for a knee replacement surgery in early May when he was diagnosed with the virus. The 54-year-old coach said he didn’t have to go to the hospital. He said he had no significant symptoms of the virus other than some fatigue. Two weeks later at a follow-up visit, a coronavirus test came back negative. Martin said no one else in his family was affected by the virus.

Martin has coached the Gamecocks for the past eight seasons.

South Carolina hoops coach Martin tested positive for coronavirus originally appeared on NBCSports.com