South Carolina high school football 2023 state championship pairings, schedule

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
The South Carolina high school football state championships will take place Thursday through Saturday at South Carolina State's Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg. Here are the matchups:

Thursday, Nov. 30

Class AA

Gray Collegiate (15-3) vs. Oceanside (11-2), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Class A

Christ Church Episcopal (12-2) vs. Johnsonville (11-2), 2 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Dutch Fork (9-5) vs. White Knoll (13-0), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class AAAA

Westside (13-1) vs. South Florence (14-0), noon

Daniel (14-0) vs. Camden (11-3), 7 p.m.

