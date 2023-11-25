South Carolina high school football 2023 state championship pairings, schedule

The South Carolina high school football state championships will take place Thursday through Saturday at South Carolina State's Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg. Here are the matchups:

Thursday, Nov. 30

Class AA

Gray Collegiate (15-3) vs. Oceanside (11-2), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Class A

Christ Church Episcopal (12-2) vs. Johnsonville (11-2), 2 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Dutch Fork (9-5) vs. White Knoll (13-0), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class AAAA

Westside (13-1) vs. South Florence (14-0), noon

Daniel (14-0) vs. Camden (11-3), 7 p.m.

STATE SEMIFINALS SCORES: SC high school football scores: 2023 South Carolina football Upper State, Lower State championships

WESTSIDE WIN: Why Westside called on its best WRs to seal its Upper State championship — on defense

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: State championship pairings