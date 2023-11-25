South Carolina high school football 2023 state championship pairings, schedule
The South Carolina high school football state championships will take place Thursday through Saturday at South Carolina State's Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg. Here are the matchups:
Thursday, Nov. 30
Class AA
Gray Collegiate (15-3) vs. Oceanside (11-2), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1
Class A
Christ Church Episcopal (12-2) vs. Johnsonville (11-2), 2 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Dutch Fork (9-5) vs. White Knoll (13-0), 8 p.m.
Saturday
Class AAAA
Westside (13-1) vs. South Florence (14-0), noon
Daniel (14-0) vs. Camden (11-3), 7 p.m.
STATE SEMIFINALS SCORES: SC high school football scores: 2023 South Carolina football Upper State, Lower State championships
WESTSIDE WIN: Why Westside called on its best WRs to seal its Upper State championship — on defense
This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: State championship pairings