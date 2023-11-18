South Carolina guard Raven Johnson sends love to LSU star Angel Reese amid controversy

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball point guard Raven Johnson took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to show support for LSU star Angel Reese following Reese's unexplained absence from the Tigers' game Thursday.

Reese did not travel with the team for LSU's 73-50 win over Southeastern two days after she was benched in the second half against Kent State. The preseason first-team All-American played just 13 minutes after the Tigers led by just two points at halftime, and coach Kim Mulkey's offered only "a coach's decision" as explanation.

Mulkey was evasive again after the Southeastern game about why Reese was not with the team.

"You want me to explain why? It's very obvious Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope to see her sooner rather than later."@LSUwbkb Kim Mulkey on Angel Reese not attending Friday's game at Southeastern. #LSU @WAFB pic.twitter.com/d2JP5J6mRU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 18, 2023

"Angel was not in uniform," Mulkey said. "Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope she's back with the team soon. I'm not gonna answer any more than that."

Johnson and Reese played together for Team USA in the 2023 Women's AmeriCup in Mexico and won a silver medal.

"ANGEL REESE!!!!!!" Johnson wrote on X, accompanied by a red heart emoji. Reese replied to the post, "I love you booskie."

i love you booskie. https://t.co/8VZiOytS1q — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 18, 2023

Reese previously backed Johnson after a clip of Iowa's Caitlin Clark giving her a dismissive wave as she left the South Carolina point guard undefended from 3-point range during the 2023 Final Four. Reese said she reciprocated Clark's taunting during the national championship game, which LSU won over the Hawkeyes, as payback for what she called "disrespect."

“Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly,” Reese said after winning the NCAA title. “And she disrespected Alexis (Morris) and my girls from South Carolina. They’re still my SEC girls, too, y’all not gonna disrespect them either. I wanted to pick her pocket, but I had a moment at the end of the game, that was in my bag.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina's Raven Johnson supports Angel Reese amid controversy