South Carolina guard Bolden leaving program for final season

The Associated Press
South Carolina's Jair Bolden (52), Justin Minaya, center, and Vanderbilt's Ejike Obinna (50) fight for the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina guard Jair Bolden is leaving the men's basketball program and will play his final season elsewhere.

The school confirmed Bolden's departure. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound point guard from Brooklyn, New York will join his third school as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play immediately.

Bolden spent his first two seasons at George Washington, sitting out the 2018-19 season before playing in 31 of 32 games for South Carolina.

Bolden started the first 15 games for the Gamecocks and had 22 points in leading them to a 70-59 victory at defending national champion Virginia this past December.

