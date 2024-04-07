South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2024 NCAA Champions
Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks have won the 2024 women's NCAA tournament. Tony Anderson explains how this team dominated this season.
Follow along as we track all the action between Iowa and South Carolina in the NCAA title game.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
South Carolina is in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season after a victory over Oregon State.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
South Carolina is a better-than-even-money favorite to win the national title again.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
The field is deep this March and potential title teams lurk all over the bracket.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
