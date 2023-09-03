South Carolina football's defense gets the grade it deserves after loss to UNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina football had an ugly outing in its season opener against North Carolina, losing 31-17 to the Tar Heels at the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Despite solid performances from quarterback Spencer Rattler and his receiving corps, there was little else the Gamecocks did well. USC was 4-of-12 on third-down conversions and allowed North Carolina to go 8-of-12. The Gamecocks also were 0-for-2 on fourth down. The Tar Heels also scored on all four of their red zone attempts.

Here's how we graded South Carolina's performance:

Offense: B-

Rattler showed all of the improvement promised during preseason. His accuracy was dramatically better compared to this time last season, going 30-for-39 passing for 353 yards against UNC. Xavier Legette had a career performance with 178 yards receiving on nine catches.

However, the offense's average was dragged down by abysmal offensive line play. Losing Cason Henry to a lower-body injury in the first quarter certainly didn't help, but the line struggled both in pass protection and run blocking. It gave up nine sacks, and three of the Gamecocks' four rushers finished with negative yardage.

Defense: D+

South Carolina's saving grace for an overwhelmingly sloppy performance was two interceptions in the second half.

The Gamecocks had 13 players on the field on one play and still gave up a first touchdown in the confusion. Drake Maye surpassed 100 passing yards less than halfway through the second quarter, and the Tar Heels rushed for 168 yards to South Carolina's 11.

As expected, the pass rush struggled with zero sacks and just two quarterback hurries. The USC defense had just a single tackle for loss.

Special teams: A+

The Gamecocks put on a conservative facade early, opting to punt on fourth down with 25 seconds left in the first half in what seemed like a wasted opportunity to break out a trick play.

Then, special teams coordinator Pete Lembo called an onside kick to start the second half, giving South Carolina possession to start both halves. Mitch Jeter hit his lone field goal attempt from 26 yards and made both PATs. Kai Kroeger averaged 48.4 yards on five punts, landing two inside the 20-yard line.

Coaching: B

Play-calling really wasn't the problem for South Carolina, with most of its issues coming from execution errors. Coach Shane Beamer made attempts to be aggressive on fourth down, but the offensive line made it nearly impossible to get anything going.

The defense failed to make major adjustments at halftime, though both interceptions showed Clayton White started to figure Maye out in the second half.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football grades: Defensive failure; Spencer Rattler OK