South Carolina football without 2 starters who didn't travel for game vs No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBIA — Starting wide receiver Ahmarean Brown did not travel with South Carolina football for its SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia after he was ruled questionable to play by coach Shane Beamer on Thursday.

The Gamecocks (1-1) face the Bulldogs (2-0) in Athens on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS). Brown suffered a right leg injury last week against Furman during a punt return. He was helped off of the field by two athletic trainers and was later seen using crutches on the sideline.

The senior was also banged up during the season opener with North Carolina, failing to finish the game after suffering a rib injury in the second half. He recorded 86 yards on nine catches across his two appearances.

Sophomore O'Mega Blake and five-star freshman Nyckoles Harbor took first team reps during preseason while starter Antwane Wells was out with a lower-body injury, so one of them will likely step into Brown's starting spot. Memphis transfer Eddie Lewis had a breakout performance against Furman with 89 yards on six catches, so he may be a bigger part of the rotation at Georgia.

South Carolina will also be without starting edge rusher Tyreek Johnson, who was not on the injury report this week but did not travel to Athens. The sixth-year senior logged three tackles and half a sack in the first two games. UAB transfer Drew Tuazama, who joined the roster Aug. 20, is the presumed starter at defensive end.

Starting nickelback Keenan Nelson Jr. is available against Georgia after he exited the Furman game with an undisclosed injury before halftime and did not return. Nelson was questionable as of Thursday but practiced in limited capacity all week according to Beamer. The Gamecocks also get back some depth on the offensive line from sophomore JonDarius Morgan, who traveled despite a wrist injury against Furman.

LIVE UPDATES: South Carolina football score updates vs Georgia Bulldogs in 2023 SEC opener

Beamer comfirmed Thursday that injured safety Nick Emmanwori, a freshman All-American in 2022, and backup nickelback David Spaulding will play against the Bulldogs. Defensive end Jatius Geer, freshman offensive lineman Markee Anderson and backup running back Bradley Dunn were ruled out.

Georgia leads South Carolina in the all-time series 54-19-2, and the Gamecocks have lost eight of the past 10 meetings. The longtime SEC East rivals have met 75 times since 1894, including every season since 1992.

