South Carolina football vs. Tennessee Vols: Game time, TV channel announced for Week 5

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will play under the lights when they face SEC East rival Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville in Week 5.

The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1 SEC) kick off their matchup with the No. 20 Vols (2-1, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, and the game will be televised on SEC Network. South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 season against Tennessee, routing the then-No. 5 Vols 63-38 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Tennessee leads the all-time series with South Carolina 28-11-2, but the series has been back and forth with the last 10 meetings split 6-4 in the Vols' favor. The Gamecocks have won just three times in Knoxville in series history, last beating the Vols at Neyland Stadium 15-9 in 2017.

Before heading back on the road, the Gamecocks host Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

South Carolina football vs. Tennessee Vols: Game time, TV info

DATE: Sept. 30

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV INFO: SEC Network

VENUE: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football vs. Tennessee Vols game time, TV channel