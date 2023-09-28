South Carolina football vs Tennessee Vols: Our score prediction for Week 5 SEC game

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football pulled off one of the biggest upsets of last season when it routed Tennessee 63-38, and the team will aim for another historic victory in Knoxville this weekend.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC) face the No. 19 Vols (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) looking for their first win at Neyland Stadium since 2017. The Vols have won 11 consecutive games on their home field dating back to November 2021.

South Carolina trails the all-time series 28-11-2, but the SEC East rivalry has gone back and forth with the past 10 meetings only 6-4 in the Vols' favor. Last season's upset knocked then-No. 5 Tennessee out of College Football Playoff contention and marked a breakthrough for quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for a career-best 438 yards and six touchdowns.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee, plus our score prediction:

What to make of Joe Milton

Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said quarterback Joe Milton has one of the strongest arms he's ever seen on tape, but the Tennessee quarterback has been underwhelming in 2022. Milton has 925 passing yards with eight touchdowns, but he completed less than 60% of his passes both in the loss to Florida and in last week's win over UTSA.

South Carolina gave up 487 passing yards to Mississippi State's Will Rogers last week, including seven passes of 20-plus yards and two over 60 yards. The Gamecocks aren't likely to generate much pressure against the Vols' veteran offensive line, so responsibility will fall on the defensive backs to limit Milton's explosive plays. Tennessee doesn't have a clear star at wide receiver like Mississippi State's Tulu Griffin, so the Gamecocks should be more effective in coverage this week.

Vols defense can wreck havoc

Tennessee's defensive front is among the most disruptive in the country, and South Carolina has struggled against even above-average units. Mario Anderson had the most effective rushing performance of the season with 88 yards on 26 carries against Mississippi State, but the team logged just 53 yards in its first SEC game against Georgia. The Gamecocks have also given up 17 sacks for a combined loss of 105 yards.

Vols linebacker Aaron Beasley ranks No. 7 nationally in tackles for loss, and the defense is tied for third in the country with 16 sacks. Tennessee has also been effective in pass defense, holding Florida to 166 yards despite allowing 215 rushing in the loss. Still, Rattler is by far the best passer the Vols' secondary has seen this season and has yet to be held under 250 passing yards.

Experience matters for Tennessee

The Vols are actively working to maximize the Neyland Stadium atmosphere for their revenge game, from rolling out their alternate "dark mode" uniforms to coach Josh Heupel encouraging fans' grudge against the Gamecocks. South Carolina already struggles in SEC road games with a 2-7 record under Beamer, and the program has just three wins in 21 meetings in Knoxville.

Tennessee returned more lettermen than any other SEC program in 2023, but South Carolina is young at several key positions. Freshman tackle Tree Babalade and guard Trovon Baugh each have a false start, and it's no shock that the secondary has had some struggles with freshmen Jalon Kilgore and Judge Collier taking significant snaps. The Gamecocks are right to get their talented underclassmen involved, but that comes with growing pains.

Prediction

Tennessee 38, South Carolina 31: The matchup becomes a quarterback duel as both defenses struggle to keep up with the opposing passing attack. Spencer Rattler has his best game of the season, but Tennessee's superior run game keeps it a touchdown ahead.

