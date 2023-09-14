South Carolina football vs No. 1 Georgia: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC opener

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football opens its SEC schedule this week against No. 1 Georgia, and the Gamecocks head to Athens as a nearly 30-point underdog.

South Carolina (1-1) faces the Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern, CBS) aiming to redeem last season's blowout at home. The Gamecocks' 48-7 loss was the worst margin of defeat in the history of the series, and Georgia went on to win a second consecutive national championship.

Though the matchup has been less competitive in recent years, the SEC East rivals have met 75 times since 1894, including every season since 1992. That ends this year, as the teams will not play in 2024 once conference divisions are eliminated. Georgia leads the all-time series 54-19-2, and the Gamecocks have lost eight of the past 10 meetings.

Here's everything you need to know about South Carolina's first SEC game of 2023:

What to expect from QB Carson Beck

Georgia returns superstar tight end Brock Bowers and two starting wide receivers, but junior quarterback Carson Beck faces the difficult task of replacing two-time national champion Stetson Bennett IV. Beck, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, appeared in seven games last season as Bennett's backup and went 26-of-35 passing for 310 yards.

Beck put up big numbers in his first two games as the starter, with a combined 577 passing yards on 72% completion, plus three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. However, UT Martin and Ball State don't bring the talent level of an SEC opponent, so Beck might struggle to navigate a South Carolina defense that forced 20 turnovers in 2022. He'll still get time to throw, but the Gamecocks' secondary poses a tough matchup for the traditional pocket passer, especially if Nick Emmanwori returns from a hamstring injury.

Georgia Bulldogs dominate the trenches

South Carolina gave up nine sacks to a mediocre UNC defensive line in Week 1, and Georgia's is among the best in college football even after losing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith to the NFL. Defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse were both named All-SEC preseason first team, as was linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Williams led the team with 4.5 sacks, plus 6.5 tackles for loss and 31 quarterback hurries in 2022, and Stackhouse recorded 33 tackles, three for loss and 14 hurries.

The matchups on the Georgia offensive line are just as lopsided. The Gamecocks' defense struggled to generate negative plays and quarterback pressure through two games, and Georgia's interior linemen all started on last season's championship squad. It could be a long day for the run defense, but first-time starters at both tackle spots might provide missteps that South Carolina's pass rushers can exploit.

First half is key for South Carolina

Last season's matchup with Georgia got away from the Gamecocks quickly, spiraling from a 24-point deficit at halftime to a 45-point margin at the end of the third quarter. They were shut out until they scored a touchdown the final minute of the game after starters had been pulled by both teams. An interception on the team's second drive set the tone, and the offense crossed into Georgia territory just twice in the first half.

If quarterback Spencer Rattler faces pressure the way he did against North Carolina, limiting his hits may become a priority in play calling. The Gamecocks need points on the board as quickly as possible to give themselves a chance, because early mistakes against a team of Georgia's talent will put the game out of reach before adjustments can be made.

Prediction

Georgia 41, South Carolina 16: The Gamecocks are still a work in progress and don't have any room to figure things out against the reigning national champions. Bowers leads the Bulldogs with three touchdowns, and Rattler will remain a bright spot for South Carolina with 250-plus passing yards.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina score prediction vs Georgia: SEC football Week 3