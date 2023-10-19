South Carolina football vs Missouri: Scouting report, score prediction for Mayor's Cup

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football has its worst record through six games since coach Shane Beamer was hired in 2021, and the Gamecocks are underdogs again this week against No. 20 Missouri.

South Carolina (2-4, 1-3 SEC) faces the Tigers (6-1, 2-1) in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) for the Mayor's Cup. The Gamecocks are coming off of a brutal 41-39 loss to Florida on homecoming in Week 7, while Mizzou picked up a decisive 38-21 win over then-No. 23 Kentucky.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 8-5 and have won the last four meetings. The Gamecocks have struggled in SEC games on the road under Beamer with a 2-8 record, but two of the program's five wins in the series came at Missouri. South Carolina's last win was a 37-35 shootout at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2018.

Shane Beamer's history vs. Missouri

Missouri has given Beamer an ugly loss in each of his first two seasons. In 2022, the Tigers came to Williams-Brice Stadium with a 4-4 record and upset the 5-3 Gamecocks 23-10 on homecoming. Spencer Rattler had one of his worst performances of the season with 171 passing yards, no touchdowns, four sacks and an interception. The Tigers' offense didn't even play particularly well, scoring just two touchdowns with nine points on field goals.

The game was closer in 2021, but the Gamecocks fell 31-28 at Missouri after failing to complete a fourth-quarter comeback down 31-14 with 12 minutes left in the game. Tyler Badie, now a running back for the Denver Broncos, shredded the South Carolina defense with 209 rushing yards while the Gamecocks combined for just 61 yards on the ground.

Can South Carolina limit Luther Burden?

Star wide receiver Luther Burden earned first-team midseason All-American honors from the Associated Press, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus for good reason. The sophomore ranks No. 3 in the country with 808 receiving yards plus five touchdowns, averaging 115.4 yards on eight catches per game. Burden is a threat at every level: He takes most of his snaps in the slot but has logged at least one catch of 25-plus yards in five of six games.

The South Carolina defense has floundered against elite receivers, and Burden is by far the best that they have seen in 2023. Florida's Ricky Pearsall recorded a season-best 166 receiving yards against the Gamecocks last week, and Mississippi State's Lideatrick Griffin broke the program record for single-game receiving yards with 256 in Week 4.

Missouri brings disruptive defensive front

The Gamecocks have given up 25 sacks in six games, and though the offensive line showed improvement coming out of the open week against Florida, it's hard to forget the six sacks Spencer Rattler took against another disruptive front at Tennessee. The Tigers have logged 19 sacks and rank in the top half of the SEC in rushing defense, allowing an average of 118.4 yards per game. They have sacked South Carolina's quarterback at least three times in each of the last two meanings.

The unit is led by Johnny Walker Jr. and Darius Robinson, who have combined for 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in seven games — and Robinson did not play against Vanderbilt due to an injury. The matchup will serve as a measuring stick for both the O-line and the Gamecocks' rushing attack as Mario Anderson continues to improve as the clear RB1.

South Carolina score prediction vs. Missouri

Missoui 34, South Carolina 24: The Gamecocks' defensive issues won't be fixed in a week, and Brady Cook and Luther Burden will combine for over 150 yards through air. Rattler keeps South Carolina on the rails with another dominant first half, but his production drops off as the Tigers keep him under consistent pressure.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina score prediction vs Missouri: SEC football Week 8