South Carolina football vs Jacksonville State: Score prediction for battle of Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — After a brutal two weeks on the road, South Carolina football faces its first must-win game of the season as it returns to Williams-Brice Stadium to face Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks (2-6) are on a four-game losing streak, and they have to win out to reach bowl eligibility. The matchup with Jacksonville State (7-2) on Saturday (noon, ESPNU) is the first time two programs with the Gamecocks nickname have played each other in Division I football.

Jacksonville State is transitioning from FCS to FBS and has lost only to undefeated Liberty and Coastal Carolina. The program has not faced a Power 5 opponent since upsetting Florida State 20-17 in Tallahassee in 2021.

Former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez is in his second season at Jacksonville State.

Here's everything you need to know about the other Gamecocks ahead of the Week 10 matchup:

Breaking down the two-quarterback system

Jacksonville State doesn't have a QB1. Instead, the team splits reps between senior Zion Webb and junior Logan Smothers. Both are dual threats, ranking second and third on the team, respectively, in rushing yards, and their passing stats are similar as well. Webb has a stronger arm but is a bit less accurate with 744 yards and three touchdowns passing on 62 of 124 attempts. Smothers has two interceptions and 642 yards and five touchdowns with a 57.3% completion rate.

South Carolina has struggled against mobile quarterbacks like North Carolina's Drake Maye and Missouri's Brady Cook, but Jacksonville State's comparatively low passing volume will be a welcome break for the secondary. Without a star wide receiver, USC shouldn't have too much trouble limiting explosive plays through the air.

Jacksonville State running back room powers offense

As if two dual-threat quarterbacks weren't enough, Jacksonville State's running back room includes three players with 200-plus yards and two of those have appeared in five or fewer games. The backfield is headlined by senior Malik Jackson, who has 615 yards rushing in eight appearances. He also has four rushing touchdowns, one of five players with at least four.

South Carolina's run defense has been a mixed bag. The Gamecocks allowed a combined 246 yards rushing to Tennessee, and Missouri running back Cody Schrader logged a career-high 159 yards against them. However, the unit also limited Mississippi State's Jo'quavious Marks to just 34 yards and Florida star Trevor Etienne to 50.

Spencer Rattler sack numbers grow with offensive line injuries

South Carolina's offensive line continues to grapple with a string of injuries that seems never-ending. Starting left guard Trai Jones was ruled out against Jacksonville State with a high ankle sprain, and starting right tackle Vershon Lee is questionable after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Spencer Rattler has taken 33 sacks, including four against Texas A&M. Three of those came on intentional grounding penalties.

Jacksonville State's defensive front generates a significant amount of negative plays, led by Chris Hardie's 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Four members of the unit have at least 4.5 sacks, while only TJ Sanders has hit that number for South Carolina.

South Carolina score prediction vs Jacksonville State

South Carolina 35, Jacksonville State 20: South Carolina knows their season is on the line starting this week and come out aggressive to take a quick lead. Jacksonville State breaks some big runs and adds a few points in garbage time but never gets within a single score of the desperate home team.

