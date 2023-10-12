South Carolina football vs Florida: score prediction, scouting report for Week 7 SEC game

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football needs a redemption game after losing 41-20 at Tennessee, and the Gamecocks will get their chance against Florida in Week 7.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) hosts the Gators (4-2, 2-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network). Florida won in a rout last season in Gainesville 38-6, with South Carolina's only points coming from a fake punt that Kai Kroeger threw 48 yards to Dakereon Joyner.

Florida leads the all-time series with South Carolina 30-10-3, but the SEC East matchup has been more balanced in recent years, with the Gamecocks winning four of the past 10 meetings.

Here's everything you need to know about the Gators, plus our score prediction:

Can South Carolina stop the run?

Despite missing last week's game against Vanderbilt, Florida running back Trevor Etienne is expected to play Saturday. The star sophomore has 358 rushing yards this season, and he ran for 101 against the Gamecocks in 2022, headlined by an 85-yard touchdown run. The Gators also return top rusher Montrell Johnson Jr., who has 399 yards this season and put up 161 on South Carolina last year.

Quarterback Graham Mertz isn't the runner that Anthony Richardson was, but the Gamecocks allowed 407 total rushing yards against Florida last season and haven't looked much better against the run in 2023. They are allowing 141.6 yards rushing per game and have given up at least 200 yards in three of their first five games.

Florida defense is favorable matchup

Florida isn't particularly disruptive on defense, ranking last in the SEC in both sacks and interceptions. Even with South Carolina's struggles on the offensive line, Spencer Rattler should have significantly more time on his dropbacks than he did against Tennessee or UNC. The Gamecocks' offense has been at its least successful when Rattler loses confidence in the pocket, so the matchup bodes well for the passing game.

Florida's defense is unquestionably strong, ranking No. 16 in the country in total defense. However, it has given up 13 offensive touchdowns, the second-most of any team in the top 20, so the red zone will be key for South Carolina, which is 8-for-15 on red zone attempts this season.

FIXING THE O-LINE: We watched all 12 of South Carolina's sacks allowed in SEC to understand offensive line woes

Gamecocks thrive at Williams-Brice Stadium

With the South Carolina State Fair in town for homecoming weekend, the Gamecocks are expecting a packed house against Florida. Coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday that tickets sold out even before the game time was announced last week, and South Carolina also is hosting a massive slate of recruits for the 2024 class and beyond. The Gamecocks are undefeated at home this season, and under Beamer are 6-2 in SEC games at home.

Florida is dominant at The Swamp, but it has won just one SEC game on the road since Billy Napier was hired in 2022. Eight of South Carolina's 10 wins in the history of the series have come at Williams-Brice Stadium, and Florida has lost in three of its past five trips to Columbia.

Prediction

South Carolina 31, Florida 21: The Gamecocks have another hot start and dominate the first half in front of a rowdy home crowd. The Florida running backs take over after halftime, but Rattler leads a long touchdown drive early in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina score prediction vs Florida Gators: SEC football Week 7