South Carolina football vs. Florida Gators: Game time, TV channel announced for SEC Week 7

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will have it's earliest kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium this season when the Gamecocks host Florida for homecoming.

The Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) will face the Gators (3-2, 1-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, and the game will be televised on SEC Network. Florida embarrassed South Carolina with a 38-6 rout last season in Gainesville: The Gators had three players rush for over 100 yards, and the Gamecocks' only points came from a fake punt that punter Kai Kroeger threw 48 yards to Dakereon Joyner for a touchdown.

Florida leads the all-time series with South Carolina 30-10-3, but the SEC East matchup has been more balanced in recent years with the Gamecocks trailing just 6-4 over the last 10 meetings. Eight of South Carolina's 10 wins have come at Williams-Brice Stadium, and Florida has lost in three of its last five trips to Columbia.

South Carolina has an open week after losing 40-21 at No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday. The break comes at a perfect time as the Gamecocks attempt to get healthy entering three straight SEC matchups in October.

South Carolina football vs. Florida Gators: Game time, TV info

DATE: Oct. 14

TIME: 3:30 p.m.

TV INFO: SEC Network

VENUE: Williams-Brice Stadium

