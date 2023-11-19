South Carolina football upset of Kentucky proved Shane Beamer is building culture to last

COLUMBIA — For the second year in a row under coach Shane Beamer, South Carolina football is celebrating a critical upset in its final SEC game of the season.

While the 17-14 victory over Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on Saturday wasn't as flashy as South Carolina's (5-6, 3-5) 63-38 rout of then-No. 5 Tennessee in 2022, beating the Wildcats was arguably more impactful — and communicated more about the state of Beamer's program after the worst start to a season during his three-year tenure. Just three weeks ago, the Gamecocks were 2-6 for the first time since Will Muschamp was fired midseason in 2020.

After Week 12, they're staring down a rivalry showdown next Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) against a vulnerable Clemson squad with bowl eligibility on the line.

"What a win, what a testament to the fight of our football team," Beamer said. "No one ever, ever, ever can question the fight of this football team and the culture of this football program. That doesn't mean we're going to win every game, but the group of young men that we have on this football team and what they're about was on display tonight."

The win against Kentucky was imperfect, highly physical and low-scoring, the exact opposite of last year's upset of Tennessee. While South Carolina's offense was unstoppable against the Vols, the team punted on six straight drives between its first touchdown and its second with a combined 25 yards across the second and third quarters. That didn't stop Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette from leading a 74-yard touchdown drive with eight minutes left during which they connected three times for 62 yards.

The Gamecocks have played a lot of ugly games this season, both wins and losses, but Beamer saw the team's determination to overcome the ugliness as a sign of good things ahead.

"We told our guys three weeks ago that whatever happens in the month of November, it's going to be because of the leadership on this football team or the lack of leadership," Beamer said. "What I saw tonight there at the end of the game were older guys making plays ... (Kentucky) is a team that doesn't beat themselves. You have to beat them, and I thought we did a great job as a team tonight just finding a way to win and taking it in the fourth quarter."

Even on that final drive that Rattler and Legette dominated, the Gamecocks' star quarterback went out of his way to credit freshman running back Djay Braswell for his impact on the game-winning touchdown play.

"They were bringing an overload blitz, and I was trying to let Nick (Gargiulo) know that we needed to change the protection, and then I looked up and there were three seconds," Rattler said. "Djay Braswell made a big-time block that won the game for us. A linebacker came free and he stepped up so I could make that little movement in the pocket."

It's more likely than not based on season records and the betting lines that South Carolina will lose to Clemson next week and fail to make a bowl for the first time under Beamer. While the team and fanbase may not see it this way, beating Kentucky was the more important win no matter what happens against the Tigers.

It proved that Beamer has built a sustainable culture, the kind of identity that can get a team through a 2-6 start and through too-close-for-comfort wins over non-Power 5 programs to beat an evenly-matched SEC foe when it really matters. It's the mindset that allows a defense giving up more than 28 points per game to hold Devin Leary and Ray Davis to just 14 — fewer points that it allowed against Fur man, Jacksonville State or Vanderbilt.

"There's some 2-6 teams that might've gave up, like we don't got a chance with our schedule to make a bowl game," senior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway said. "Our locker room stayed tight. We practiced hard every day just like an undefeated team. We kept going and kept going to try to make this a November to remember."

