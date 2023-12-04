South Carolina football transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving, joining the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — The transfer portal rumors erupted quickly for South Carolina football after ending the 2023 season on a brutal 16-7 loss to Clemson.

The Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) missed a bowl game this year for the first time under coach Shane Beamer, though the team is set to bring in the No. 19 recruiting class in the country with the early signing period just weeks away.

The portal officially opened Dec. 4, and 10 players have announced their intention to transfer thus far. It closes Jan. 2 and will open again from April 16-30.

Here's a look at who has entered the portal from South Carolina's 2023 roster:

Players leaving South Carolina via transfer portal

Tanner Bailey, QB: Redshirt freshman Tanner Bailey was a four-star prospect and the No. 15 quarterback in the Class of 2022. He first committed to Oregon in high school before flipping to the Gamecocks on signing day. Bailey did not appear in any games at South Carolina.

Kajuan Banks, DB: Sophomore cornerback Kajuan Banks logged eight tackles, two pass breakups and an interception across 25 appearances in his first two seasons. He was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022.

Colten Gauthier, QB: Redshirt sophomore Colten Gauthier was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021. He appeared in two games in two seasons at South Carolina, completing two of three pass attempts for a combined 34 yards.

Felix Hixon, DT: Redshirt freshman Felix Hixon was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022. The 6-3, 309-pound lineman never appeared in a game at South Carolina.

Kylic Horton, WR: Redshirt freshman Kylic Horton is from Santee and was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He did not appear in any games at South Carolina.

Mitch Jeter, PK: Senior Mitch Jeter was a two-year starter for the Gamecocks at kicker, making 92% of his field goals and 96.3 % of his PATs across 2022 and 2023. His longest field goal at South Carolina was 53 yards.

D'Andre Martin, DT: Redshirt freshman D'Andre Martin appeared in three games in 2023, logging a single tackle against Vanderbilt. The 6-4, 306-pound lineman was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022.

Isaiah Norris, DB: Redshirt senior Isaiah Norris, an Anderson native, transferred to South Carolina in 2021 from junior college Georgia Military. He was a three-star JUCO prospect, appearing in nine games with one tackle across three seasons with the Gamecocks.

Antwane "Juice" Wells, WR: Senior Juice Wells transferred to the Gamecocks from James Madison and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022, leading the team with 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He missed most of the 2023 season after a foot injury in Week 4.

Donovan Westmoreland, EDGE: Sophomore Donovan Westmoreland played in just two games in 2023 after appearing in seven in 2022. The 6-1, 234-pound edge rusher was a four-star prospect and the No. 38 linebacker in the Class of 2022.

Players transferring to South Carolina

None yet — Check back for updates throughout the offseason.

