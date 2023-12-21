South Carolina football transfer portal: Biggest 2024 wins and losses for Shane Beamer

COLUMBIA — After a largely successful early signing day, South Carolina football will turn its attention to the transfer portal before it closes Jan. 2.

The Gamecocks have signed nine players to their 2024 transfer class, including three players rated four-star transfers by the 247Sports Composite. South Carolina's class ranks No. 5 nationally alongside the No. 20 high school recruiting class, rating the program's total newcomer group No. 17 entering next season.

However, South Carolina also has seen significant departures from its roster with 18 players already in the portal. After the winter period, the portal will open again from April 16-30.

From reloading the skill positions to an absence of commitments in the trenches, here are the biggest wins and losses for the Gamecocks in the portal:

Win: Restocking the running back room

South Carolina had the worst run game in the SEC last year, finishing as the only team with fewer than 1,100 rushing yards while averaging less than three yards per carry. The team will return just two scholarship running backs, and rising senior Juju McDowell missed the end of the 2023 season because of a broken collarbone.

The Gamecocks went after running backs aggressively in the portal, and it paid off. They have signed three new players to the room, headlined by former Arkansas star Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. The junior was a two-year starter for the Razorbacks and earned first team All-SEC honors with 1,443 rushing yards in 2022. Jawarn Howell from S.C. State and Oscar Adaway from North Texas are both FCS players with enough upside to handle Power 5 snaps, and just having bodies in the room puts the Gamecocks in a better place than they were last season.

Loss: Zero veteran additions on offensive line

Elite offensive linemen are hard to find in the portal, but South Carolina hasn't added anyone to replace their losses — or even to bolster a unit that struggled constantly in 2023. The Gamecocks' line dealt with non-stop injury issues, and it showed in the 41 sacks it allowed.

Losing Jaylen Nichols, a presumed starting tackle, to the portal was a massive blow, and the Gamecocks also lost two linemen who would have been playable depth pieces in 2024. The team has three linemen signed in its high school recruiting class, but freshmen don't necessarily translate quickly in the trenches. Tree Babalade and Trovon Baugh weren't a major liability when they were pushed into starting roles this season, but it was also clear they would have benefitted from time to develop with more talented veterans around them.

Win: Competing for (and landing) Power 5 players

Of South Carolina's 11 incoming transfers in 2023, only two had ever started a game at the Power 5 level. Former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox was the headliner, and Syracuse transfer Jatius Geer started at defensive end for the Orange in 2022. The Gamecocks added four players from Power 5 programs, but only Knox played meaningful snaps.

With the portal open for two more weeks, South Carolina already has four Power 5 transfers in its 2024 class, and all were starters at their previous program. Sanders and Georgia Tech transfer defensive end Kyle Kennard were highly sought after, and the Gamecocks' ability to contend against teams like Florida State that dominate the portal shows a huge improvement from last season.

Loss: Struggling to retain offensive experience

Only four South Carolina starters from the 2023 roster have entered the transfer portal, but all of them were significant. The biggest loss was Antwane "Juice" Wells, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022. The former star wide receiver's departure meant the Gamecocks return zero starting receivers from this season, and promising transfer portal additions are still unproven in South Carolina's system that will likely center around a first-year quarterback.

Nichols and running back Mario Anderson also were big losses, especially because the team is inexperienced at both position groups. The offensive line will almost certainly include multiple underclassman starters in 2024, and the running back room is led by three newcomers and a sophomore. South Carolina has young talent to spare, but a lack of established leaders on offense is cause for some concern.

