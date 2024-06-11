South Carolina football start windows, kickoff times announced for 2024 SEC games

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is inching closer to the start of the 2024 season and on Tuesday, more game information was released.

According to the SEC, start windows were announced for all SEC matchups for the 2024 season. Each game was assigned one of the windows prior to the season. Exact start times and network designations will be announced as the games approach.

The windows mean each game will start between:

Early : Noon - 1 p.m. ET

Afternoon : 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET

Night: 6-8 p.m. ET

Flex: 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, the following was revealed for the 2024 South Carolina football schedule:

Sept. 21 vs. Akron: Night

Oct. 5 vs. Ole Miss: Flex

Oct. 12 at Alabama: 12 p.m. on ABC or ESPN

Oct. 19 at Oklahoma: Early

Nov. 2 vs Texas A&M: Night

Nov. 9 at Vanderbilt: Afternoon

Nov. 16 vs Missouri: Afternoon

Nov. 23 vs Wofford: 4 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

Previously, it was revealed that South Carolina's first SEC game in Kentucky on Sept. 7 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. On May 30, game information for the season opener against Old Dominion and the home game against LSU was also published.

vs Old Dominion, Aug. 31, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network.

at Kentucky, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

vs LSU, Sept. 14, noon on ABC

South Carolina football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 7: at Kentucky

Sept. 14 : vs. LSU

Sept. 21: vs. Akron

Oct. 5: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 12: at Alabama

Oct. 19: at Oklahoma

Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 16: vs. Missouri

Nov. 23: vs. Wofford

Nov. 30: at Clemson

Time and TV network for the annual Palmetto Bowl regular season finale against Clemson is part of the ACC television package and will be announced at a later date.

SEC OPENER: Game time, TV set for South Carolina football's SEC opener at Kentucky on Sept. 7

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football start windows announced for 2024 SEC games