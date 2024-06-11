South Carolina football start windows, kickoff times announced for 2024 SEC games
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is inching closer to the start of the 2024 season and on Tuesday, more game information was released.
According to the SEC, start windows were announced for all SEC matchups for the 2024 season. Each game was assigned one of the windows prior to the season. Exact start times and network designations will be announced as the games approach.
The windows mean each game will start between:
Early: Noon - 1 p.m. ET
Afternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET
Night: 6-8 p.m. ET
Flex: 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET
On Tuesday, the following was revealed for the 2024 South Carolina football schedule:
Sept. 21 vs. Akron: Night
Oct. 5 vs. Ole Miss: Flex
Oct. 12 at Alabama: 12 p.m. on ABC or ESPN
Oct. 19 at Oklahoma: Early
Nov. 2 vs Texas A&M: Night
Nov. 9 at Vanderbilt: Afternoon
Nov. 16 vs Missouri: Afternoon
Nov. 23 vs Wofford: 4 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
Previously, it was revealed that South Carolina's first SEC game in Kentucky on Sept. 7 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. On May 30, game information for the season opener against Old Dominion and the home game against LSU was also published.
vs Old Dominion, Aug. 31, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network.
at Kentucky, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
vs LSU, Sept. 14, noon on ABC
South Carolina football 2024 schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Old Dominion
Sept. 7: at Kentucky
Sept. 14: vs. LSU
Sept. 21: vs. Akron
Oct. 5: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 12: at Alabama
Oct. 19: at Oklahoma
Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 16: vs. Missouri
Nov. 23: vs. Wofford
Nov. 30: at Clemson
Time and TV network for the annual Palmetto Bowl regular season finale against Clemson is part of the ACC television package and will be announced at a later date.
