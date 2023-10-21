South Carolina football star WR Xavier Legette out vs Missouri with upper-body injury

COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Carolina football will be without star wide receiver Xavier Legette for the remainder of Saturday's game against Missouri after an apparent left hand injury.

Legette initially exited the field after a kick return late in the first quarter but returned on the next offensive drive. Midway through the second quarter he entered the Gamecocks' medical tent and emerged with his hand wrapped and helmet off. SEC Network reported that he is out for the game with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

The Gamecocks (2-4, 2-1 SEC) trail Missouri (6-1, 2-1) 24-0 at halftime. Legette had one catch for 20 yards on two targets before the injury.

Legette is South Carolina's leading receiver with 716 yards on 37 catches this season. He ranks No. 5 nationally in receiving yards and No. 3 in yards per reception among receivers with at least 30 catches. Freshmen Nyck Harbor and Tyshawn Russell will likely see increased snaps in his absence.

The Gamecocks are already without starting wide receiverAntwane Wells Jr. for the fourth straight week after he suffered a foot injury against Georgia. Wells got a positive update on the healing process from a specialist in Charlotte last week, and Beamer said Wells' timeline for his return will depend on the comfort level of both him and the coaching staff.

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Xavier Legette injury update: South Carolina football WR out vs Missouri