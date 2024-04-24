South Carolina football spring transfer portal tracker: Updates on Shane Beamer's roster

COLUMBIA — The spring transfer portal for college football officially opened on April 16 and will close again on April 30.

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said he will focus on the offensive line and wide receiver depth but will use this window as a time to strengthen the roster in any way he can.

The Gamecocks finished 5-7 in 2023, fourth in the SEC.

Here is what to know about the comings and goings via the spring transfer portal window:

Who is leaving South Carolina football via the transfer portal

Jaxon Hughes: The first to announce they would enter the spring portal was offensive lineman Jaxon Hughes; however, Hughes was not on scholarship. Hughes battled injuries during his time with the Gamecocks and was a walk-on after spending four years at Charlotte.

Destination: TBD

Joseph Morris: Walk-on wide receiver Joseph Morris entered the transfer portal on April 22, GamecocksCentral reported. He played in one game in 2023 and did not record any statistics.

Destination: TBD

Sidney Fugar: Fugar, a redshirt junior, entered the transfer portal on April 24. The offensive lineman spent two seasons with the Gamecocks after transferring from Western Illinois. Fugar played in 20 games for the Gamecocks, starting in four of them.

Destination: TBD

Who is joining the Gamecocks via the transfer portal

This story will be updated.

