South Carolina football, Spencer Rattler doomed by nine sacks vs UNC, Drake Maye

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina football suffered a 31-17 loss to North Carolina in its 2023 season opener at the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (1-0) got on the board first, but South Carolina (0-1) briefly took over the lead and trailed by just three points at the end of the first half. However, the Gamecocks were outscored 14-0 in the third quarter and couldn't get back within reach after that, scoring just three points in the entire second half.

Spencer Rattler kept pace impressively well with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, a preseason Heisman Trophy contender. Rattler was 30-of-39 passing for 353 yards, while Maye was 24-of-32 for 269 yards and two touchdowns plus two interceptions.

O-line, run game doom offense

South Carolina converted Dakereon Joyner from wide receiver to running back during spring practice, but the experiment proved largely ineffective against UNC. Joyner rushed for just 19 yards on 13 attempts, and Juju McDowell finished with negative rushing yards despite two receptions for 32 yards.

The offensive line was just as culpable as the running backs, struggling to create any lanes for more than a split second. The unit was also pitiful in pass protection, giving up nine sacks for a combined loss of 54 yards. North Carolina made just 17 sacks in all of the 2022 season.

Early injuries decimate Gamecocks

Despite entering Saturday's game with nearly the entire starting lineup available, early injuries quickly took a toll. Just as RJ Roderick did in 2022, standout safety Nick Emmanwori went down with a hamstring injury on the first drive of the game and was eventually ruled out after attempting to return.

The Gamecocks also lost linebacker Mohamed Kaba early in the first quarter. Kaba, who recently recovered from an ACL tear, limped off the field visibly upset and returned to the sideline on crutches during the second half.

The offense lost star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells with a foot injury after halftime. Wells, who led the team in receiving yards last year, saw just one target which he dropped.

Starting right tackle Cason Henry also exited in the first quarter and did not return with a lower-body injury.

Xavier Legette lives up to preseason hype

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp said senior receiver Xavier Legette had the best offseason of anyone in the room, and Legette proved it on the field. He made back-to-back catches in the first quarter to set up South Carolina's first touchdown, including an airborne 37-yard reception over the head of his defender.

Legette added another spectacular contested catch in the fourth quarter, making the grab through the defensive back's arms for a 33-yard gain. He finished with a career-high 178 receiving yards on nine catches.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football, Spencer Rattler doomed by 9 sacks vs UNC