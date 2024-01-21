South Carolina football special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hired as coach of Buffalo

South Carolina associate head coach and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo has been hired to lead Buffalo, the program announced Sunday.

Lembo had been the Gamecocks' special teams coordinator since December 2020 and helped lead a special teams unit that was among the nation's best in 2022, when the Gamecocks were ranked fourth in the nation in kick returns, fifth in punt returns and seventh in net punt yardage.

Lembo was named a Broyles Award Assistant Coach of the Year Semifinalist and Phil Steele's Special Teams Coach of the Year following the 2022 season.

Under Lembo, South Carolina's special teams units have blocked 14 kicks in three seasons, six more than in the previous five years.

Prior to arriving in Columbia, Lembo spent two years as the special teams coordinator at Memphis. He was also previously a head coach for five seasons at Ball State and has been the head coach at Lehigh and Elon.

Lembo is the second assistant coach on the Gamecocks staff to leave for a head coaching job, joining tight ends coach Jody Wright, who took over at Murray State earlier this month.

COLEY HIRED: South Carolina football hires James Coley as receivers coach; Montario Hardesty no longer on staff

Following Lembo's departure, Shane Beamer's staff has one remaining opening. South Carolina temporarily filled its staff Friday with the hiring of running backs coach Marquel Blackwell.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: South Carolina football assistant Pete Lembo hired as coach of Buffalo