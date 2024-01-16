South Carolina football, Shane Beamer add Auburn transfer QB Robby Ashford out of portal

South Carolina football is making a splash in the transfer portal, picking up transfer quarterback Robby Ashford from Auburn.

Ashford announced his decision to join the Gamecocks on social media Tuesday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Shane Beamer's staff added its second quarterback in a week after Oklahoma transfer and former Greenville High star Davis Beville committed to the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on on Jan. 10.

Ashford started nine games for the Tigers in 2022, throwing for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns on 49.2% passing while throwing seven interceptions. He split playing time with quarterback Payton Thorne in 2023, attempting just 27 passes and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ashford, a three-star dual-threat quarterback from the class of 2020, also rushed for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Tigers.

Ashford transferred to Auburn from Oregon after spending two seasons with the Ducks in 2020-21. While he didn't appear in a football game at Oregon, Ashford did play 20 games for Oregon's baseball team in 2021.

Ashford will be South Carolina's third full-time scholarship quarterback on next season's roster, joining redshirt sophomore LaNorris Sellers and true freshman Dante Reno. Junior Luke Doty will continue to work as both a quarterback and a wide receiver.

The quarterbacks will compete to replace Spencer Rattler following his departure to enter the NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: South Carolina football adds Auburn transfer QB Robby Ashford