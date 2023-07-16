South Carolina football at SEC Media Days 2023: Schedule, who will speak and how to watch

Nick Gray, Greenville News
South Carolina football will unofficially begin the 2023 season with SEC Media Days on Thursday in Nashville.

Third-year head coach Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger and QB Spencer Rattler will represent USC and speak with the media.

South Carolina football kicks its season off with a neutral-site game in Charlotte against North Carolina on Sept. 2.

Here's when and how you can watch the Gamecocks at SEC Media Days:

Who will be talking to the media? Coach Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday in Nashville

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network+

