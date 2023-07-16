South Carolina football at SEC Media Days 2023: Schedule, who will speak and how to watch
South Carolina football will unofficially begin the 2023 season with SEC Media Days on Thursday in Nashville.
Third-year head coach Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger and QB Spencer Rattler will represent USC and speak with the media.
South Carolina football kicks its season off with a neutral-site game in Charlotte against North Carolina on Sept. 2.
Here's when and how you can watch the Gamecocks at SEC Media Days:
Who will be talking to the media? Coach Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday in Nashville
TV: SEC Network
Live stream: SEC Network+
