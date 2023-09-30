South Carolina football score vs Tennessee: Live updates from Spencer Rattler vs UT Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Carolina football pulled off one of the biggest upsets of last season when it routed Tennessee 63-38, and the Gamecocks aim for another victory in Knoxville this weekend.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC) face the No. 19 Vols (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) looking for their first win at Neyland Stadium since 2017. The Vols have won 11 consecutive games on their home field dating back to November 2021.

South Carolina trails the all-time series 28-11-2, but the SEC East rivalry has gone back and forth with the past 10 meetings only 6-4 in the Vols' favor. Last season's upset knocked then-No. 5 Tennessee out of College Football Playoff contention and marked a breakthrough for quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for a career-best 438 yards and six touchdowns.

South Carolina game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Tennessee Vols

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network

ODDS: Tennessee -12, South Carolina +12

