South Carolina football score updates vs Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023 SEC home opener

COLUMBIA — After a 24-14 loss at No. 1 Georgia last week, South Carolina football aims to get its first SEC win when Mississippi State comes to Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1) for the first time in a decade on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). South Carolina leads the all-time series with Mississippi State 9-7 after winning seven straight (2000-02, 2006-7, 2011, 2013), but the Bulldogs won 27-14 the last time the teams played in Starkville in 2016. Mississippi State's most recent win in Columbia was a 38-0 shutout in 1998.

The Gamecocks will retire Alshon Jeffrey's No. 1 jersey at halftime against the Bulldogs. The Matthews native played for South Carolina from 2009 to 2011 and helped the program win its first SEC East title in 2010. He was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection, an All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver that season.

South Carolina game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Mississippi State

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: South Carolina +6.5

