South Carolina football score updates vs Missouri Tigers in SEC Week 8 Mayor's Cup rivalry

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a brutal homecoming loss to Florida last week, South Carolina football will look to get back on track when it travels to No. 20 Missouri for the Mayor's Cup rivalry game.

The Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC) face the Tigers (6-1, 2-1) on the road Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) aiming for their first win in the series since 2018. Missouri has won four consecutive meetings and leads the all-time series 8-5, though two of South Carolina's wins have come at Memorial Stadium. The Gamecocks' last win was a 37-35 shootout at Williams-Brice Stadium.

In 2022, the Tigers came to South Carolina with a 4-4 record and upset the 5-3 Gamecocks 23-10 on homecoming. Spencer Rattler had one of his least productive performances of the season with 171 passing yards, no touchdowns, four sacks and an interception.

South Carolina has struggled in SEC games on the road under coach Shane Beamer with a 2-8 record since 2021. The team is 0-2 in road games this season, while Missouri is 3-1 at home with its only loss against No. 19 LSU.

