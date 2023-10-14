South Carolina football score updates vs Florida Gators in Week 7 SEC East matchup

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football aims for a bounce-back win after its Week 5 loss at Tennessee when Florida comes to Columbia for the Gamecocks' homecoming game.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) hosts the Gators (4-2, 2-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network). Florida routed the Gamecocks 38-6 last season in Gainesville, with South Carolina's only points coming from a fake punt that punter Kai Kroeger threw 48 yards to Dakereon Joyner for a touchdown.

Florida leads the all-time series with South Carolina 30-10-3, but the SEC East matchup has been more balanced in recent years with the Gamecocks trailing just 6-4 over the last 10 meetings. Eight of South Carolina's 10 wins in the history of the series have come at Williams-Brice Stadium, and Florida has lost in three of its last five trips to Columbia.

South Carolina game time, TV channel, odds today vs. Florida

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m.

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network

ODDS: South Carolina -2

South Carolina score today vs. Florida Gators: Live updates, highlights

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina score today vs. Florida: Live updates, highlights