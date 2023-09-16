South Carolina football score updates vs Georgia Bulldogs in 2023 SEC opener

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football opens its SEC schedule this week against No. 1 Georgia, and the Gamecocks head to Athens as a nearly 30-point underdog.

South Carolina (1-1) faces the Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern, CBS) and is aiming to improve from last season's blowout at home. The Gamecocks' 48-7 loss was the worst margin of defeat in the history of the series, and Georgia went on to win a second consecutive national championship.

Though the matchup has been less competitive in recent years, the SEC East rivals have met 75 times since 1894, including every season since 1992. That ends this year, as the teams will not play in 2024 once conference divisions are eliminated. Georgia leads the all-time series 54-19-2, and the Gamecocks have lost eight of the past 10 meetings.

South Carolina football game time, TV channel today vs. Georgia

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV CHANNEL: CBS

BETTING LINE: Georgia -27.5

South Carolina football score updates vs. Georgia Bulldogs

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina score updates vs Georgia in SEC football Week 3