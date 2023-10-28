South Carolina football score updates vs Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 SEC game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — South Carolina football aims to end a three-game losing streak when it travels on Saturday to face Texas A&M in Week 9.

The Gamecocks (2-5, 1-4 SEC) face the Aggies (4-3, 2-2) at Kyle Field on Saturday (noon, SEC Network) coming off of a brutal 34-12 loss to Missouri. Texas A&M had an open week after a 20-13 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 14. Despite starting the season ranked No. 25 in the US LBM coaches' poll, the Aggies are no longer even receiving votes since falling to the Vols.

South Carolina trails the all time series 8-1 but earned its first win over Texas A&M in 2022, beating the Aggies 30-24 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks have never won in four meetings at Kyle Field, and the team has a 2-9 record in SEC road games under coach Shane Beamer.

South Carolina game time, TV channel, odds today vs Texas A&M

KICKOFF: Noon ET

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network

ODDS: Texas A&M -15.5

South Carolina football score updates vs Texas A&M Aggies

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina score updates vs Texas A&M in SEC football Week 9