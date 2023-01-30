South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

South Carolina football schedule 2023: Who do the Gamecocks miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 2 North Carolina (in Charlotte)

Sept 9 Furman

Sept 16 at Georgia

Sept 23 Mississippi State

Sept 30 at Tennessee

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Florida

Oct 21 at Missouri

Oct 28 at Texas A&M

Nov 4 Jacksonville State

Nov 11 Vanderbilt

Nov 18 Kentucky

Nov 25 Clemson

South Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Gamecocks miss from the SEC slate?

Any time you don’t have to play Alabama or LSU in the SEC your schedule isn’t that bad. The Gamecocks miss two of the West stars, and they don’t have to deal with Arkansas, Auburn, or Ole Miss.

That means they have to deal with Texas A&M and Mississippi State. The latter is manageable at home, but it’s a sandwich date between road trips to Georgia and Tennessee. The former is on the road after going to Missouri.

South Carolina Football Schedule What Really Matters

November is just fine. Get through the first part of the season, and there’s a chance to make a whole lot of noise.

Closing with Clemson is rough no matter what, but at least that’s in Columbia. That closes out a perfectly-timed month without having to leave home.

It’s a beauty of a way to end. There might be five games away from home in the first two months, but Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky are all winnable home games before finishing with the Tigers.

South Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Not having to deal with Alabama and LSU is huge.

The Georgia game is on the road, and going to Tennessee is rough. However, Florida is a home game Missouri and Texas A&M are manageable road dates. Combine all of that with the never-leave-home November, and there’s a lot with this slate to like.

Of course it’s not all going to be easy – going to Texas A&M might be nasty this year, and you can all but forget about taking the East with those road games at Georgia and Tennessee – but the Gamecocks should be in for a big year with this schedule.

