South Carolina football revives 'Beamer Ball' with fake punt by Kai Kroeger vs Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After an underwhelming start to the season on special teams, South Carolina football brought back its Beamer Ball 2.0 tricks against Tennessee on Saturday.

Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger faked the punt after a failed third-down conversion on the USC 31-yard-line, instead dropping back and connecting with star wide receiver Xavier Legette for a 40-yard gain and first down. Kroeger, a former high school quarterback, is now 7-of-7 passing in his college career.

Kroeger attempted passes on two-point conversions against both Georgia and Mississippi State that failed. This was the Gamecocks' first successful special teams trick play since an onside kick at the start of the second half against North Carolina in the season opener. However, South Carolina was unable to get any points out of the drive after failing convert on fourth down and two from the Vols' 32.

South Carolina trailed Tennessee 14-10 after the first quarter in Knoxville. Special teams also accounted for the Gamecocks' first points of the game on a 36-yard field goal from kicker Mitch Jeter.

South Carolina adopted the 'Beamer Ball' moniker in homage to coach Shane Beamer's father Frank, who was legendary for his special teams success as longtime coach at Virginia Tech. In 2022, the Gamecocks finished No. 2 in the nation in blocked punts, No. 3 in blocked kicks and punt returns and No. 6 in kickoff returns.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC) are seeking their first win over the No. 19 Vols (3-1, 0-1) at Neyland Stadium since 2017. The Vols have won 11 consecutive games on their home field dating back to November 2021.

BEAMER BALL: How Pete Lembo became the face of South Carolina football's Beamer Ball 2.0

South Carolina trails the all-time series 28-11-2, but the SEC East rivalry has gone back and forth with the past 10 meetings only 6-4 in the Vols' favor. Last season's 63-38 upset knocked then-No. 5 Tennessee out of College Football Playoff contention and marked a breakthrough for quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for a career-best 438 yards and six touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football revives 'Beamer Ball' on fake punt vs UT Vols