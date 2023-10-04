South Carolina football redshirt eligibility tracker for freshmen from 2023 signing class
COLUMBIA — Though South Carolina football brought in its highest-rated recruiting class since 2012 in 2023, only two of the Gamecocks' freshmen have exhausted their redshirt eligibility through the first five games.
Five freshmen have appeared in four games, the maximum number allowed by the NCAA for a player to preserve the year of eligibility.
The Gamecocks have 27 true freshmen on the 2023 roster, and 16 have appeared in at least one game with three making at least one start. The team has struggled to stay healthy, from three season-ending injuries on the offensive line to ongoing concerns with senior receivers Antwane Wells and Ahmarean Brown. Its young players should continue to see increased action to provide depth entering a stretch of three straight SEC games in October.
Here’s a look at which South Carolina freshmen are at or approaching the four-game threshold.
South Carolina football freshmen who cannot redshirt 2023 season
Jalon Kilgore, defensive back
Hometown: Eatonton, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 289 overall
Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 145 overall
South Carolina freshmen who have played but remain redshirt eligible
Tree Babalade, offensive line
Games played: 4
Hometown: Hyattsville, Maryland
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 231 overall
Trovon Baugh, offensive line
Games played: 4
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars
Djay Braswell, running back
Games played: 1
Hometown: Sandersville, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 248 overall
Maurice Brown, tight end
Games played: 3
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Recruiting ranking: N/A
Judge Collier, defensive back
Games played: 4
Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars
Connor Cox, tight end
Games played: 1
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars
Nyckoles Harbor, wide receiver
Games played: 4
Hometown: Washington D.C.
Recruiting ranking: 5 stars, No. 19 overall
Grayson Howard, linebacker
Games played: 4
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 184 overall
Xzavier McLeod, defensive line
Games played: 2
Hometown: Camden, South Carolina
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 177 overall
Tyshawn Russell, wide receiver
Games played: 3
Hometown: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars
Zahbari Sandy, defensive back
Games played: 2
Hometown: Washington D.C.
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars
PERESONNEL PROBLEMS: Shane Beamer says South Carolina football needs to play its newcomers. Why isn't it happening?
LaNorris Sellers, quarterback
Games played: 1
Hometown: Florence, South Carolina
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 249 overall
Jatavius Shivers, offensive line
Games played: 1
Hometown: Villa Rica, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars
Vicari Swain, defensive back
Games played: 3
Hometown: Carrollton, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 180 overall
Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.
Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football redshirt tracker: Which freshmen have played