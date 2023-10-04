South Carolina football redshirt eligibility tracker for freshmen from 2023 signing class

COLUMBIA — Though South Carolina football brought in its highest-rated recruiting class since 2012 in 2023, only two of the Gamecocks' freshmen have exhausted their redshirt eligibility through the first five games.

Five freshmen have appeared in four games, the maximum number allowed by the NCAA for a player to preserve the year of eligibility.

The Gamecocks have 27 true freshmen on the 2023 roster, and 16 have appeared in at least one game with three making at least one start. The team has struggled to stay healthy, from three season-ending injuries on the offensive line to ongoing concerns with senior receivers Antwane Wells and Ahmarean Brown. Its young players should continue to see increased action to provide depth entering a stretch of three straight SEC games in October.

Here’s a look at which South Carolina freshmen are at or approaching the four-game threshold.

South Carolina football freshmen who cannot redshirt 2023 season

Jalon Kilgore, defensive back

Hometown: Eatonton, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 289 overall

Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE

Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 145 overall

South Carolina freshmen who have played but remain redshirt eligible

Tree Babalade, offensive line

Games played: 4

Hometown: Hyattsville, Maryland

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 231 overall

Trovon Baugh, offensive line

Games played: 4

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars

Djay Braswell, running back

Games played: 1

Hometown: Sandersville, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 248 overall

Maurice Brown, tight end

Games played: 3

Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Recruiting ranking: N/A

Judge Collier, defensive back

Games played: 4

Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars

Connor Cox, tight end

Games played: 1

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars

Nyckoles Harbor, wide receiver

Games played: 4

Hometown: Washington D.C.

Recruiting ranking: 5 stars, No. 19 overall

Grayson Howard, linebacker

Games played: 4

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 184 overall

Xzavier McLeod, defensive line

Games played: 2

Hometown: Camden, South Carolina

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 177 overall

Tyshawn Russell, wide receiver

Games played: 3

Hometown: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars

Zahbari Sandy, defensive back

Games played: 2

Hometown: Washington D.C.

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars

LaNorris Sellers, quarterback

Games played: 1

Hometown: Florence, South Carolina

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 249 overall

Jatavius Shivers, offensive line

Games played: 1

Hometown: Villa Rica, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars

Vicari Swain, defensive back

Games played: 3

Hometown: Carrollton, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 180 overall

