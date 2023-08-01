South Carolina football recruiting excels in-state. Can Gamecocks keep up nationally?

COLUMBIA — After signing South Carolina football's highest-rated recruiting class since 2012, coach Shane Beamer has set the bar high for his third season.

Beamer, who served as recruiting coordinator at South Carolina in 2009-10 and at Mississippi State from 2004-06, brought in the No. 16 class in the country in 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. It included four of the top seven prospects from South Carolina and five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated signee of Beamer's tenure.

The Gamecocks started the 2024 recruiting cycle with a bang, landing seven four-star commitments between January and April. However, they have not added any four-stars since the beginning of May, and nine of their 13 commitments come from two states.

Here's where South Carolina thrives — and struggles — on the recruiting trail, and what its emphasis on local players means:

Where South Carolina football recruits come from

Beamer reestablished the Gamecocks as a significant recruiting contender largely by prioritizing the top prospects close to home. Across his first two classes, he signed 12 in-state players, and has seven committed to the 2024 class. He improved from signing two of the state's top 10 prospects in 2022 to five in 2023.

Outside of the Palmetto State, the Gamecocks have recruited strongly in Georgia, with 15 commitments under Beamer, including top-10 tight end Michael Smith in 2024. They also picked up eight players from Florida, though none has ranked among the state's top 20 prospects. Beamer has yet to land a recruit from North Carolina despite its proximity, and he's hoping to change that with four-star athlete Jonathan Paylor, who commits Aug. 5.

The program also has expanded efforts in Washington, D.C, Maryland and Virginia, known as the "DMV." Harbor, the crown jewel of Beamer's 2023 class, is from D.C., and the team has earned commitments from seven players in the region across its 2022-24 classes.

How South Carolina recruiting fares vs. Clemson

Clemson places much less emphasis on in-state recruits, with none committed to its 2024 class and just three in-state signees in 2023. The Tigers are only five years removed from a national championship, so their elevated profile allows them to target the states that consistently produce the most talent.

Florida was home to 12 of the nation's top 50 prospects in 2023, while Texas accounted for 11, Georgia for nine and Alabama for five. Clemson dominates in Georgia, signing 11 players from the state in 2023, with six more committed for 2024. It signed three players from Texas and four from Alabama in its incoming recruiting class, and has five more Florida players and two from Texas expected to sign next season.

It shows in the rankings: Clemson's 2023 class ranked five spots above the Gamecocks' in the 247Sports Composite, and the Tigers are No. 8 to South Carolina's No. 25 in 2024.

Clemson's reach is deeper but not necessarily wider than that of the Gamecocks. The Tigers landed five or more players in five states, and at least one commitment from nine states, plus Washington, D.C., in the past three years. South Carolina has earned commitments from five or more recruits in three states, but has picked up at least one from nine others in the same time frame.

Where South Carolina recruiting falls in SEC

The Gamecocks are fairly average in their rate of in-state recruiting, filling 25% of their 2023 class with players from South Carolina. Six of the 14 SEC football programs also fell in the 20% to 30% range, and no team signed less than 19% of its class from in-state.

The outliers were Florida, with 64% of its 2023 class coming from in-state; Mississippi State with 59%; and Texas A&M with 74%.

Mississippi State's situation reflects South Carolina's with Clemson: The Bulldogs landed five of Mississippi's top 10 prospects in 2023, while Ole Miss signed three, but the Rebels finished with the No. 18 class to the Bulldogs' No. 33.

An increase in in-state commitments outside of the top prospects can be a red flag, which is the case for Texas A&M. The Aggies signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2022, with two of the top 10 prospects in Texas, and 16 of their 30 commitments from the state. In 2023, their in-state signees increased by 21%, but the Aggies landed just two of the top 10, and the class fell to No. 10 nationally.

Prioritizing lower-tier in-state players paid off for Florida, which went from 30% in-state signees in 2022 to 64% in 2023 and improved its class rank from No. 17 to No. 12. However, the talent pool in Florida is much deeper than South Carolina's, highlighting the Gamecocks' firm ceiling on how far local athletes can take them.

