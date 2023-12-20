South Carolina football recruiting class 2024: Meet the Gamecocks’ early signees

COLUMBIA — The early signing period opened Dec. 20, and the South Carolina football 2024 recruiting class will finally begin putting pen to paper.

The Gamecocks have 17 commitments who could sign during the early period, headlined by five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart. The class ranks No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which would mark coach Shane Beamer's second consecutive year in the top 20 after signing the No. 16 class in 2023.

South Carolina has not signed back-to-back top-20 classes since 2014 and 2015 under iconic former coach Steve Spurrier. The Gamecocks' 2024 signees are also expected to include five in-state prospects.

South Carolina football 2024 recruiting class: Meet the early signees

Check back throughout the early signing period for updates on South Carolina's 2024 signees.

